 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Macron’s ally Griveaux withdraws from Paris mayoral race after intimate material leaks online

14 Feb, 2020 08:59
Get short URL
Macron’s ally Griveaux withdraws from Paris mayoral race after intimate material leaks online
France's President Macron, Labor Minister Muriel Penicaud, left, and government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux, right, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, September 5, 2018. Thibault Camus / Pool

Paris mayoral candidate Benjamin Griveaux said on Friday he had decided to withdraw his candidacy following what he described as “ignoble attacks” on his private life.

Griveaux was French President Emmanuel Macron’s preferred candidate in the race.

“I have decided to withdraw my candidacy from the municipal election,” Griveaux said in a televised address. French media said Griveaux made the decision after material of a sexual nature involving the politician was leaked online.

According to Reuters, Griveaux, 42, is one of the ‘Macron boys’ – the group that helped propel the former investment banker to the Elysee Palace.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies