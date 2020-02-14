Macron’s ally Griveaux withdraws from Paris mayoral race after intimate material leaks online

Paris mayoral candidate Benjamin Griveaux said on Friday he had decided to withdraw his candidacy following what he described as “ignoble attacks” on his private life.

Griveaux was French President Emmanuel Macron’s preferred candidate in the race.

“I have decided to withdraw my candidacy from the municipal election,” Griveaux said in a televised address. French media said Griveaux made the decision after material of a sexual nature involving the politician was leaked online.

According to Reuters, Griveaux, 42, is one of the ‘Macron boys’ – the group that helped propel the former investment banker to the Elysee Palace.