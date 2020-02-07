 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

China coronavirus death toll reaches 719 with 34,000+ confirmed cases worldwide

7 Feb, 2020 22:27
Get short URL
China coronavirus death toll reaches 719 with 34,000+ confirmed cases worldwide
Passengers arriving into Hong Kong International Airport get their temperature checked by a worker using an infrared thermometer, following the coronavirus outbreak, February 7, 2020. ©  Reuters / Hannah McKay

Nearly 3,000 new cases of a deadly coronavirus gripping China have been confirmed in the country’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, bringing the total disease toll to just short of 35,000, with over 700 fatalities.

Some 81 additional deaths were reported from Hubei on Friday in the deadliest day yet for the fast-moving contagion, which has swept all of China’s provinces and been observed in at least 25 other countries.

As Beijing takes firm quarantine measures across dozens of cities, encompassing tens of millions of citizens, US President Donald Trump praised his Chinese counterpart for “sharp” leadership amid the outbreak, stating the country “will be successful” in countering the virus.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies