Germany evacuates 100 from coronavirus-gripped Wuhan

Over 100 German citizens and family members have been flown from Wuhan to Frankfurt on Saturday.

None of the passengers have manifestations of the disease, which prompted the lockdown of the Chinese city in an attempt to stop the spread of the infection. However, they will be kept in quarantine for a checkup, since the virus may be spread by people without the pneumonia-like symptoms.

Health Minister Jens Spahn bemoaned the dissemination of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus on social media, saying they only “spread uncertainty” about the disease.