Russian military transports wounded RT correspondent Shabrouney from Hama to Hmeimim airbase

RT Arabic correspondent Wafa Shabrouney, who was seriously injured while on assignment in northwestern Syria, has been transported by the Russian military from Hama National Hospital to the Hmeimim airbase.

On orders from Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, military doctors working with Russian forces in Syria earlier immediately arrived at the city hospital in Hama, where Shabrouney was taken, to help their Syrian colleagues.

On Wednesday evening, a Russian transport helicopter with a special medical module for transporting the wounded was sent to Hama. After additional medical care was provided at the hospital, Shabrouney was transported to Russia’s Hmeimim airbase. During the night, Shabrouney underwent complex therapy, and consultations were held with leading Russian military medical specialists in Moscow via teleconference.

Currently, Shabrouney’s condition is being described by military physicians as ‘serious but stable,’ the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday. The issue of her being moved to Russia to provide all the necessary highly qualified medical care is being discussed, it added.