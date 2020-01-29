 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
RT correspondent seriously injured by blast while filming jihadists’ ammo depot in Syria

29 Jan, 2020 13:56
Photo from Wafa Shabrouney's Facebook page
Wafa Shabrouney, a correspondent of RT Arabic, has been injured while on assignment in northwestern Syria. A shell left behind by militant fighters exploded while she and her crew were nearby.

The incident happened in Maarat al-Numan, a Syrian city located some 33km south of Idlib, the capital of the last major stronghold of jihadist forces in northwestern Syria. Shabrouney and her crew were covering the aftermath of the takeover of the city by Damascus in the last several days.

According to her cameraman, they went to an ammo depot left behind by retreating militants. A shell accidentally detonated nearby, seriously injuring Shabrouney.

She received emergency medical treatment in Khan Shaykhun, a city some 20km south, before being taken to a hospital in Hama.

