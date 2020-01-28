 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

French defense minister warns Pentagon against cutting US military assistance in W. Africa

28 Jan, 2020 07:24
Get short URL
French defense minister warns Pentagon against cutting US military assistance in W. Africa
French Defense Minister Florence Parly and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper in Paris, September 7, 2019. © Reuters / Christian Hartmann

French Defense Minister Florence Parly has warned her US counterpart during a visit to the Pentagon that counter-terrorism efforts in West Africa would be negatively affected by a reduction in US military assistance.

“The US support is critical to our operations and its reduction would severely limit our effectiveness against terrorists,” Parly said a joint news conference, standing alongside US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday.

Esper said no decisions had been made. However, he did not suggest any reconsideration of potential cuts to US forces in the region as he looks to focus more on challenges from “China’s increasingly muscular military,” and less on counter-terrorism, Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies