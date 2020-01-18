4 dead, at least 20 injured in car bomb attack targeting Turkish contractors in Somalia - reports

A car bomb attack targeting a group of Turkish contractors has reportedly left four people dead and injured at least 20 others in the town of Afgoye, 30 kilometers outside the Somali capital Mogadishu.

"A speeding suicide car bomb rammed into a place where the Turkish engineers and Somali police were having lunch," a spokesperson for Somali police told the Reuters news agency.

BREAKING: Car bomb attack targets #Turkish contractors and their Somali police guards in #Afgoye town, 30km outside #Mogadishu. Deaths and injuries reported, several vehicles damaged. #Somalia#Turkeypic.twitter.com/iPjeOLJD5v — Morad News (@MoradNews) January 18, 2020

The Turkish Embassy in Somalia revealed that four people who were injured in the bombing were Turkish citizens, Hurriyet reports.

According to the Turkish newspaper, the incident claimed four lives and left 20 others injured.

"We heard a huge blast and soon clouds of smoke into the air. Before the blast, several Turkish engineers and well armed convoy of Somali police were at the scene," eyewitness Farah Abdullahi told Reuters.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!