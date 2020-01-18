 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 dead, at least 20 injured in car bomb attack targeting Turkish contractors in Somalia - reports

18 Jan, 2020 10:51
At least 11 people were reportedly injured in the attack, File photo. © Reuters/ Feisal Omar
A car bomb attack targeting a group of Turkish contractors has reportedly left four people dead and injured at least 20 others in the town of Afgoye, 30 kilometers outside the Somali capital Mogadishu.

"A speeding suicide car bomb rammed into a place where the Turkish engineers and Somali police were having lunch," a spokesperson for Somali police told the Reuters news agency.

The Turkish Embassy in Somalia revealed that four people who were injured in the bombing were Turkish citizens, Hurriyet reports.

According to the Turkish newspaper, the incident claimed four lives and left 20 others injured.

The attack took place in the town of Afgoye. © Google Maps

"We heard a huge blast and soon clouds of smoke into the air. Before the blast, several Turkish engineers and well armed convoy of Somali police were at the scene," eyewitness Farah Abdullahi told Reuters.

