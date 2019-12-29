 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkish FM warns of impending ‘chaos’ in Libya and pushes to send troops quickly

29 Dec, 2019 14:12
FILE PHOTO: Members of Libya's internationally recognized government forces carry weapons in Ain Zara, Tripoli, Libya October 14, 2019. ©  REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has expressed concern over the security situation in Libya, as Ankara steps up its efforts to seek parliamentary approval to send troops to the North African nation.

“We need to do whatever is needed to prevent Libya from being divided and sliding into chaos, and that is what we are doing,” the foreign minister told the ruling AK Party, warning that the region would face grave security threats if Libya “becomes like Syria”.

Cavusoglu is scheduled to meet with opposition party leaders on Monday.

The Turkish parliament has already approved a security cooperation agreement with Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), which entails joint training and armament transfers.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier this week that Turkey had been asked to send troops to fight Libyan forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar, a claim which Tripoli has so far not officially confirmed.

