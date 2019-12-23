 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spanish prosecutors seek to maintain warrant for Catalonia’s Puigdemont

23 Dec, 2019 14:37
Carles Puigdemont, former President of the government of Catalonia, walks past the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, December 13, 2018. © Reuters / Phil Noble

The state prosecutors’ office in Madrid asked a Spanish judge on Monday to maintain the international arrest warrants for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and one of his colleagues as they attempt to take seats in the European Parliament.

The office said it also wants the judge to ask the European Parliament to suspend immunity for Puigdemont and former Catalan cabinet member Toni Comin as elected parliament members, AP reports.

The warrant for the two Catalan leaders “can only be left without effect once they voluntarily turn themselves in or are handed over to respond to the charges against them,” the statement said.

The two politicians are wanted in Spain for their role in the 2017 secession bid by the Catalan government and pro-independence lawmakers. They fled to Belgium after the attempt failed and were elected to the European Parliament in May as representatives of Catalan parties.

