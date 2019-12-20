 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US defense secretary supports diplomatic path with N. Korea, but remains ‘in high state of readiness’

20 Dec, 2019 16:35
Get short URL
US defense secretary supports diplomatic path with N. Korea, but remains ‘in high state of readiness’
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks at Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, December 20, 2019. © Reuters / Yuri Gripas

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday that he remains hopeful the United States can restart diplomacy in its relations with North Korea.

The statement comes as the clock ticks down to North Korea’s declared year-end deadline to propose new concessions in talks over its nuclear arsenal, Reuters said.

“I remain hopeful that we could again get the process started again and remain on the diplomatic path,” Esper said. However, the secretary also noted that, along with supporting diplomats, he must “ensure that we are in a high state of readiness, prepared to fight and win, tonight if need be.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies