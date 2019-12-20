US defense secretary supports diplomatic path with N. Korea, but remains ‘in high state of readiness’

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday that he remains hopeful the United States can restart diplomacy in its relations with North Korea.

The statement comes as the clock ticks down to North Korea’s declared year-end deadline to propose new concessions in talks over its nuclear arsenal, Reuters said.

“I remain hopeful that we could again get the process started again and remain on the diplomatic path,” Esper said. However, the secretary also noted that, along with supporting diplomats, he must “ensure that we are in a high state of readiness, prepared to fight and win, tonight if need be.”

