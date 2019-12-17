S. Sudan rivals agree to form unity govt by deadline

South Sudan’s president and the armed opposition leader agreed on Tuesday to form a power-sharing government by a February deadline, as they face international censure over faltering peace talks.

President Salva Kiir and his former deputy, Riek Machar, signed a truce in September 2018 but failed to respect a cornerstone of that agreement – that they form a unity government. Two deadlines have passed without Kiir and Machar, a former rebel leader who lives in exile, agreeing to join forces. Disagreements linger over territorial boundaries and a commitment to unifying their fighters.

On November 12, the two leaders were given another 100 days to honor the pillar of the peace deal, and fears have grown that the country’s fragile truce could be at stake should they fail to do so once again, AFP said.

Following talks in Juba, Kiir said the pair had agreed to meet the 100-day deadline. Machar said the warring parties “were not able to move ahead” with squabbles over territory. The leaders have long disagreed over the number of states, who should control them, and where boundaries should lie.