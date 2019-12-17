 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police use tear gas against French pension reform protesters in Paris
HomeNewsline

S. Sudan rivals agree to form unity govt by deadline

17 Dec, 2019 15:39
Get short URL
S. Sudan rivals agree to form unity govt by deadline
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar, former vice president and rebel leader in Juba, South Sudan, December 17, 2019. © Reuters / Jok Solomun

South Sudan’s president and the armed opposition leader agreed on Tuesday to form a power-sharing government by a February deadline, as they face international censure over faltering peace talks.

President Salva Kiir and his former deputy, Riek Machar, signed a truce in September 2018 but failed to respect a cornerstone of that agreement – that they form a unity government. Two deadlines have passed without Kiir and Machar, a former rebel leader who lives in exile, agreeing to join forces. Disagreements linger over territorial boundaries and a commitment to unifying their fighters.

On November 12, the two leaders were given another 100 days to honor the pillar of the peace deal, and fears have grown that the country’s fragile truce could be at stake should they fail to do so once again, AFP said.

Following talks in Juba, Kiir said the pair had agreed to meet the 100-day deadline. Machar said the warring parties “were not able to move ahead” with squabbles over territory. The leaders have long disagreed over the number of states, who should control them, and where boundaries should lie.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies