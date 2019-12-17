UK will get EU trade deal by end of 2020, Cabinet Office minister Gove says

The British government is committed to securing a trade deal with the European Union by the end of 2020, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

Britain is due to leave the EU on January 31. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to legislate to prevent any extension to the transition period beyond the end of next year.

“We are going to make sure that we get this deal done in time,” Gove told BBC TV. “We will get a deal, and the political declaration commits both sides to that.”