UK will get EU trade deal by end of 2020, Cabinet Office minister Gove says

17 Dec, 2019 07:57
UK will get EU trade deal by end of 2020, Cabinet Office minister Gove says
Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove speaks to a caller at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters Call Center in central London, December 8, 2019. © Reuters / Ben Stansall / Pool

The British government is committed to securing a trade deal with the European Union by the end of 2020, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

Britain is due to leave the EU on January 31. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to legislate to prevent any extension to the transition period beyond the end of next year.

“We are going to make sure that we get this deal done in time,” Gove told BBC TV. “We will get a deal, and the political declaration commits both sides to that.”

