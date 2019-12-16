 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US won’t accept N. Korea-set nuclear deadline – envoy

16 Dec, 2019 07:57
Get short URL
US won’t accept N. Korea-set nuclear deadline – envoy
US special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun in Seoul, South Korea, December 16, 2019. © Reuters / Ed Jones / Pool

A senior US diplomat said on Monday that Washington won’t accept a year-end deadline set by North Korea to make concessions in stalled nuclear talks. “Let me be absolutely clear: The United States does not have a deadline,” Stephen Biegun, the US special representative for North Korea, told reporters.

The envoy warned Pyongyang against “provocations,” adding that “it is time for us to do our jobs.” Biegun said: “Let’s get this done. We are here. And you know how to reach us,” AP reports.

North Korea said on Saturday that it had successfully performed an unspecified “crucial test” that will strengthen its nuclear deterrent.

Biegun, who was in Seoul for talks with South Korean officials, called on North Korea to sit down for talks. The US diplomat held a separate meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Moon’s office said that during his visit to the presidential Blue House, Biegun said the Trump administration wouldn’t give up on seeking diplomatic progress with North Korea, without giving details.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies