 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Dozens of soldiers killed in attack on military base in Niger – officials

11 Dec, 2019 19:06
Get short URL
Dozens of soldiers killed in attack on military base in Niger – officials
FIle photo of soldiers in Niger © REUTERS/Luc Gnago

At least 70 soldiers have been killed in an attack on a military camp in Inates, near the country’s border with Mali, according to officials, in the worst such attack on Niger’s military for years.

It’s not clear who carried out the attack, but Islamist fighters aligned with Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and Al-Qaeda have carried out a number of major attacks across the region for years, particularly in central and northern Mali. 

Last month, Islamist militants killed dozens of Malian soldiers at a military post in one of their deadliest recent attacks. In a separate incident in late November, 13 French soldiers were killed when two helicopters collided during a raid on jihadists in Mali. 

Also on rt.com 13 French soldiers killed as 2 helicopters collide during Mali anti-terror raid

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies