Dozens of soldiers killed in attack on military base in Niger – officials

At least 70 soldiers have been killed in an attack on a military camp in Inates, near the country’s border with Mali, according to officials, in the worst such attack on Niger’s military for years.

It’s not clear who carried out the attack, but Islamist fighters aligned with Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and Al-Qaeda have carried out a number of major attacks across the region for years, particularly in central and northern Mali.

Last month, Islamist militants killed dozens of Malian soldiers at a military post in one of their deadliest recent attacks. In a separate incident in late November, 13 French soldiers were killed when two helicopters collided during a raid on jihadists in Mali.

Also on rt.com 13 French soldiers killed as 2 helicopters collide during Mali anti-terror raid

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.