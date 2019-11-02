Jihadist attack on military post in northern Mali kills 54, govt says

Fifty-four people were killed in a jihadist raid on a military post in northern Mali, including one civilian, the government confirmed on Saturday. Ten people survived the attack, which caused “considerable material damage,” a government spokesperson tweeted.

The country has suffered a series of serious Islamist militant attacks in recent months. Friday’s attack on the army post in Indelimane comes just weeks after a serious and coordinated strike on two army bases in central Mali, killing 38 soldiers.

Around 60 soldiers were declared missing or captured following the September attacks. The Malian army said it rescued some 36 of the men during a counter-raid on a militant camp in mid-October and killed “around 50” militants in the operation.