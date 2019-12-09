 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin ‘happy’ with results of Paris summit & one-to-one with Ukraine’s Zelensky

9 Dec, 2019 20:40
©  Reuters / Thibault Camus / Pool

In a brief comment to media, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was “happy” with how the Normandy Four summit in Paris and his first one-to-one meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went. 

Putin made the comment after talking with Zelensky, and that bilateral meeting started after longer roundtable talks with the French and German leaders. The four leaders will now convene over dinner, widely considered to be part of the talks, before making a joint statement to the media.

The Paris summit is the first president-level Normandy Four event since 2016, with high hopes raised for it to become a turning point in the resolution of conflict in eastern Ukraine.

