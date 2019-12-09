Putin ‘happy’ with results of Paris summit & one-to-one with Ukraine’s Zelensky

In a brief comment to media, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was “happy” with how the Normandy Four summit in Paris and his first one-to-one meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went.

Putin made the comment after talking with Zelensky, and that bilateral meeting started after longer roundtable talks with the French and German leaders. The four leaders will now convene over dinner, widely considered to be part of the talks, before making a joint statement to the media.

The Paris summit is the first president-level Normandy Four event since 2016, with high hopes raised for it to become a turning point in the resolution of conflict in eastern Ukraine.