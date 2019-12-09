 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mexico president says senators accepted changes to USMCA trade pact

9 Dec, 2019 16:23
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 9, 2019. © Reuters / Edgard Garrido

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that the country’s senators have accepted proposed changes to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, as US lawmakers mull ratifying the trade pact.

Lopez Obrador told reporters that he “respectfully requests” that US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes a decision about the trade agreement.

The deal was struck more than a year ago, but must be ratified by legislators in the three countries before it goes into effect.

“It’s the time, it’s the moment,” Reuters quoted Lopez Obrador as saying. “I am optimistic, very optimistic, that we can achieve this agreement.”

