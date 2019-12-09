Mexico president says senators accepted changes to USMCA trade pact

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that the country’s senators have accepted proposed changes to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, as US lawmakers mull ratifying the trade pact.

Lopez Obrador told reporters that he “respectfully requests” that US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes a decision about the trade agreement.

The deal was struck more than a year ago, but must be ratified by legislators in the three countries before it goes into effect.

“It’s the time, it’s the moment,” Reuters quoted Lopez Obrador as saying. “I am optimistic, very optimistic, that we can achieve this agreement.”