Turkey aware that US support for Kurdish YPG ‘won’t end immediately’ – Erdogan

19 Nov, 2019 09:51
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. © Reuters / Joshua Roberts

Turkey is aware that US support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia will not end immediately, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. He added that Ankara’s battle against the militia it considers a terrorist group will continue.

Speaking to members of his AK Party, he said Turkey will continue to battle the YPG until all threats towards Turkey are stopped and every militant is eliminated, Reuters reported.

Erdogan also said that no plan in the region can be realized without Turkey’s consent and support.

