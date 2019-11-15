 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey’s drill ship ‘Fatih’ begins operations off NE Cyprus – vice president

15 Nov, 2019 09:32
Turkish drilling vessel Fatih is pictured off the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, October 30, 2018. © Reuters / Kaan Soyturk

The Turkish oil- and gas-drilling ship ‘Fatih’ has started operations off the coast of northeastern Cyprus, Turkish vice president Fuat Oktay was quoted on Friday as saying, despite warnings from the EU that Ankara should stand down.

On Monday, the EU Foreign Affairs Council adopted a framework for restrictive measures against Ankara over its drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey, a formal candidate to join the EU despite worsening ties with the bloc, criticized the decision and said it would not cease drilling because it is operating on its own continental shelf or in areas where Turkish Cypriots have rights.

Another Turkish drill ship, the Yavuz, is off the west coast of Cyprus, Reuters reports.

