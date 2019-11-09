 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Iraqi security captures bridge near Baghdad’s Green Zone after clashes with protesters

9 Nov, 2019 11:47
Get short URL
Iraqi security captures bridge near Baghdad’s Green Zone after clashes with protesters
FILE PHOTO. Iraqi protesters clash with security forces in the capital Baghdad on November 8, 2019. ©AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP

Iraqi security forces used stun grenades and tear gas on Saturday to capture the Al Sinak bridge, one of the flashpoints of mass protests in Baghdad. The demonstrators were pushed back to nearby Khilani Square and further away from the Green Zone, which is located on the other side of the Tigris River. Some 35 people were injured in the altercations, AP reported.

Violent protests across Iraq have been raging for over a month with an estimated 280 people killed so far. The Friday clashes have been among the heaviest in Baghdad. The Iraqi government’s promises to curb corruption, tackle unemployment, and support the poorest citizens with handouts have failed to placate the protesters.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies