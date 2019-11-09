Iraqi security captures bridge near Baghdad’s Green Zone after clashes with protesters

Iraqi security forces used stun grenades and tear gas on Saturday to capture the Al Sinak bridge, one of the flashpoints of mass protests in Baghdad. The demonstrators were pushed back to nearby Khilani Square and further away from the Green Zone, which is located on the other side of the Tigris River. Some 35 people were injured in the altercations, AP reported.

Violent protests across Iraq have been raging for over a month with an estimated 280 people killed so far. The Friday clashes have been among the heaviest in Baghdad. The Iraqi government’s promises to curb corruption, tackle unemployment, and support the poorest citizens with handouts have failed to placate the protesters.