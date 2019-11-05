Yemen’s govt, separatists sign Saudi-brokered deal to end power struggle

Yemen’s Saudi-backed government and southern separatists signed an agreement on Tuesday to end a power struggle in the south of Yemen, Reuters reported.

No details were given but sources had said the deal calls for a government reshuffle to include the separatists’ Southern Transitional Council (STC) and placing tens of thousands of its troops under government control.

Separatist forces, supported by Riyadh’s main coalition partner the United Arab Emirates, are part of the Sunni Muslim alliance that intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Houthis who control Sanaa and most urban centres.

The STC, which seeks self-rule in the south and a say in Yemen's future, turned on the government in August, trying to extend its reach in the south.