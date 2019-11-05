 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Yemen’s govt, separatists sign Saudi-brokered deal to end power struggle

5 Nov, 2019 15:59
Police troopers loyal to Yemen's southern separatists man a checkpoint in the port city of Aden, Yemen, October 31, 2019. © Reuters / Fawaz Salman

Yemen’s Saudi-backed government and southern separatists signed an agreement on Tuesday to end a power struggle in the south of Yemen, Reuters reported.

No details were given but sources had said the deal calls for a government reshuffle to include the separatists’ Southern Transitional Council (STC) and placing tens of thousands of its troops under government control.

Separatist forces, supported by Riyadh’s main coalition partner the United Arab Emirates, are part of the Sunni Muslim alliance that intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Houthis who control Sanaa and most urban centres.

The STC, which seeks self-rule in the south and a say in Yemen's future, turned on the government in August, trying to extend its reach in the south.

