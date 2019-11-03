 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Nov, 2019 10:45
‘100% wrong’ to think talks with ‘the enemy’ US will benefit Iran - Supreme Leader Khamenei
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with a group of school and university students in Tehran, Iran, November 3, 2019. © Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS
Iran will continue to reject talks with Washington because such negotiations would have no benefit for the Islamic Republic, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has argued.

"One way to block America's political infiltration is to ban any talks with America. It means Iran will not yield to America's pressure. Those who believe that negotiations with the enemy will solve our problems are 100% wrong," Khamenei said. The United States has “always borne hostility towards Iran” and that this policy would never change, he added.

Relations between Tehran and Washington have plummeted over the past year, following US President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the landmark 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal. The pull-out has been followed by fresh sanctions and aggressive military posturing in the Persian Gulf.

