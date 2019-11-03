‘100% wrong’ to think talks with ‘the enemy’ US will benefit Iran - Supreme Leader Khamenei

Iran will continue to reject talks with Washington because such negotiations would have no benefit for the Islamic Republic, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has argued.

"One way to block America's political infiltration is to ban any talks with America. It means Iran will not yield to America's pressure. Those who believe that negotiations with the enemy will solve our problems are 100% wrong," Khamenei said. The United States has “always borne hostility towards Iran” and that this policy would never change, he added.

Relations between Tehran and Washington have plummeted over the past year, following US President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the landmark 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal. The pull-out has been followed by fresh sanctions and aggressive military posturing in the Persian Gulf.

