Burj Khalifa lights up to wish Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan a happy birthday, VIDEOS excite Twitter

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, lit up with a very special shout-out on Saturday to wish ‘King of Bollywood’ Shah Rukh Khan a happy birthday.

The message was emblazoned along the 163-story building to mark the star’s 54th birthday, much to the delight of his fans around the world.

Here Burj Khalifa Wishes the World's Biggest Superstar ..



Sabse Nirala Stardom..#HBDWorldsBiggestMovieStar

LONG LIVE KING KHAN

LIVE from Burj Khalifa!

LONG LIVE KING KHAN

Fans hailed the accolade - the first of its kind on the super-high structure - as a “moment of pride” not just for the actor’s fanbase, but for all Indians. Many shared footage or photos of the Burj Khalifa and the message “long live King Khan!”

The actor, who lives in Mumbai, India, spent much of his birthday meeting with fans, including a whole auditorium filled with delighted supporters. He posted a short clip of the group on Twitter, and thanked everyone for their well wishes.

Thank you all for making my birthday so special. Love you always... pic.twitter.com/b1mpW4Anl0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 2 ноября 2019 г.

