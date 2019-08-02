Man bombarded by endless phone calls after Indian sex icon gives ‘her’ number in Bollywood film

A Delhi man who has been bombarded with calls since his phone number was used in a Bollywood movie says he is considering legal action to put an end to people ringing him and asking to speak with the film’s star.

In the film Arjun Patiala, a character played by Bollywood sex icon Sunny Leone calls out her fictional telephone number – a number which happens to belong to a non-fictional, very real 26-year-old named Puneet Agarwal.

Agarwal now receives more than 100 calls a day – the vast majority of which are from Indian men demanding to speak with Leone, a former porn star.

“I don’t even dream anymore,” he said in an interview with the BBC. “The phone keeps ringing until four in the morning.”

The unlucky Indian complained to police about the ongoing nightmare, but was told that the dim-witted callers weren’t breaking any laws. He was advised instead to settle the matter in court.

Fed-up and out of options, Agarwal has filed a petition to have his number removed from the film. He said that he hoped the film’s producers would comply with his request, avoiding a lawsuit.

For now, Agarwal says he has found an ingenious solution to keep the unwanted calls as brief as possible.

“I just tell them [Leone] has gone to have a bath and cannot speak right now.”

