Trump calls Halloween impeachment vote ‘Greatest Witch Hunt’ in US history
Poland, Hungary, Czechs broke EU laws by refusing to host migrants in 2015 – top court advisor

31 Oct, 2019 15:33
Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic broke the law by refusing to take in asylum seekers coming to the EU during the chaotic summer of 2015, an advisory body to the bloc’s highest court said on Thursday.

The feud over migration has bitterly divided the EU since a spike in Mediterranean arrivals caught it unprepared in 2015. The three ex-communist countries on the EU’s eastern flank refused to take in any of those refugees and migrants, citing security concerns. They also questioned the legal grounds for the EU assigning each country a fixed quota of people to accept.

The Advocate General, which advises the European Court of Justice (ECJ), said on Thursday that the EU’s principle of solidarity “necessarily sometimes implies accepting burden-sharing,” Reuters reported.

The ECJ, which can fine member states, is not obliged to, but usually does follow the Advocate General’s opinions. A ruling in this case is expected early next year.

