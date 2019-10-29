 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Intl rights groups blast Greece for its new asylum rules

29 Oct, 2019 15:59
Refugees and migrants wait to be transferred to camps on the mainland, at the port of Elefsina near Athens, Greece, October 22, 2019. © Reuters / Costas Baltas

International human rights groups on Tuesday sharply criticized plans by Greece’s government to toughen asylum procedures to try to manage a recent surge in arrivals of migrants and refugees, AP reports.

The watchdog groups and relief agencies, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Doctors Without Borders, said separately that the proposed changes would restrict the rights of refugees fleeing wars in Syria, Iraq and elsewhere to seek international protection in the EU.

The proposed changes are due to be voted-on in Greece’s parliament this week. They include expanded powers to detain migrants whose asylum applications are being processed or have been rejected, as well as plans to ramp up deportations.

