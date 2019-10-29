Intl rights groups blast Greece for its new asylum rules

International human rights groups on Tuesday sharply criticized plans by Greece’s government to toughen asylum procedures to try to manage a recent surge in arrivals of migrants and refugees, AP reports.

The watchdog groups and relief agencies, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Doctors Without Borders, said separately that the proposed changes would restrict the rights of refugees fleeing wars in Syria, Iraq and elsewhere to seek international protection in the EU.

The proposed changes are due to be voted-on in Greece’s parliament this week. They include expanded powers to detain migrants whose asylum applications are being processed or have been rejected, as well as plans to ramp up deportations.