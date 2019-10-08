 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Russia, Turkey discuss situation in northeast Syria

8 Oct, 2019 15:59
Get short URL
Russia, Turkey discuss situation in northeast Syria
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse

Russian and Turkish foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed by phone the situation in northeastern Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

They discussed “in detail the process of the Syrian settlement paying special attention to the developments in the northeast of Syria,” the statement said.

In the call initiated by the Turkish side, the two senior diplomats also exchanged views on the situation in the Balkans, TASS reports.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on October 7 that the United States had begun to withdraw its troops from northeastern Syria where Ankara planned to establish a security zone.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies