Russia, Turkey discuss situation in northeast Syria

Russian and Turkish foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed by phone the situation in northeastern Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

They discussed “in detail the process of the Syrian settlement paying special attention to the developments in the northeast of Syria,” the statement said.

In the call initiated by the Turkish side, the two senior diplomats also exchanged views on the situation in the Balkans, TASS reports.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on October 7 that the United States had begun to withdraw its troops from northeastern Syria where Ankara planned to establish a security zone.