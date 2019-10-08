 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kurz starts talks to form Austria’s new coalition govt

8 Oct, 2019 13:21
Sebastian Kurz. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger

Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz opened talks with potential coalition partners on Tuesday after his People’s Party (OVP) fell short of the majority needed to form a government in last month’s snap parliamentary election.

Before meeting Pamela Rendi-Wagner, the leader of the second-placed Social Democrats (SPO), Kurz said his aim was to improve Austria’s political culture after a campaign full of mud-slinging, Reuters said.

On Wednesday, Kurz, 33, will meet the environmentalist Greens and the liberal Neos, as he tries to find a deal that would give him the extra 21 seats he needs for a majority in parliament.

The publication in May of a sting video showing the leader of the Freedom Party (FPO) and then-Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache offering to fix state contracts blew up the governing coalition of that party and the OVP.

