 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Washington's ‘pressure only’ relations with N. Korea need change, Russian diplomat says

Published time: 27 Sep, 2019 14:12 Edited time: 27 Sep, 2019 16:00
Get short URL
Washington's ‘pressure only’ relations with N. Korea need change, Russian diplomat says
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One to continue his return to Washington from his summit meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-un in Vietnam after a refueling stop in Anchorage, Alaska, US, February 28, 2019. © Reuters / Leah Millis

The United States’ main mistake in its negotiations with North Korea is that it exerts maximum pressure on Pyongyang but never resorts to positive measures, according to Russia’s permanent representative at international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov.

“The US partners have assumed the leading role in the process of negotiations. Their main mistake is they rely exclusively on pressure, while forgetting that some positive incentives should be employed, too, for the sake of success,” TASS quoted him as saying, in Moscow.

“Pyongyang has for a long time refrained from tests, from ballistic missile launches, but it has seen no incentives. The Americans do not even promise any,” the diplomat said.

Ulyanov also noted that the US “prefers to stick to a policy of exerting the maximum pressure” on Iran. He says that if Washington agrees to get back to the level of sanctions that existed at the end of April, the situation might improve considerably.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies