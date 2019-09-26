Russia to assist resumption of negotiations between US & Taliban – envoy

Moscow will take efforts to assist the resumption of talks between representatives of the US and the Taliban, Russia’s special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov said on Thursday.

“There is no understanding on the time and the date” yet, according to Kabulov, who heads the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department.

However, “there is the desire to resume the negotiations,” TASS quoted the diplomat as saying.

“We will work together and assist the efforts to ensure that this takes place as soon as possible,” Kabulov said. He confirmed that he had met with US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

US President Donald Trump abruptly canceled talks with the Taliban that were previously planned for September 8.