 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Russia to assist resumption of negotiations between US & Taliban – envoy

Published time: 26 Sep, 2019 13:57 Edited time: 26 Sep, 2019 15:02
Get short URL
Russia to assist resumption of negotiations between US & Taliban – envoy
Members of a Taliban delegation, led by chief negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (C, front), leave after peace talks with Afghan senior politicians in Moscow, Russia May 30, 2019. © Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina / File Photo

Moscow will take efforts to assist the resumption of talks between representatives of the US and the Taliban, Russia’s special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov said on Thursday.

“There is no understanding on the time and the date” yet, according to Kabulov, who heads the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department.

However, “there is the desire to resume the negotiations,” TASS quoted the diplomat as saying.
“We will work together and assist the efforts to ensure that this takes place as soon as possible,” Kabulov said. He confirmed that he had met with US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

US President Donald Trump abruptly canceled talks with the Taliban that were previously planned for September 8.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies