10 killed after truck crashes into crowd in Hunan province, China

Published time: 22 Sep, 2019 10:03
File photo © REUTERS / Bobby Yip
Ten people have been killed and 16 others injured when a truck plowed into a crowded market in Hunan province, southern China.

According to a police statement posted on Weibo, the driver lost control while coming down an incline and ran into a group of people at a street market in Huashi town. The driver has been arrested.

Local reports say that the brakes of the vehicle are being examined, and that most of those struck by the truck were elderly visitors to the market.

