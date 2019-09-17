Oil prices falling in wake of report that Saudi output could bounce back in weeks after attack

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 17 Sep, 2019 16:27
Crude oil prices have begun to stabilize following a report that Saudi Aramco would restore full output in a matter of weeks, reversing a dramatic spike in oil markets caused by drone strikes on Saudi petrol infrastructure.

Falling precipitously since Monday’s high of $71.95 per barrel, Brent crude is now trading at $65.44, recouping about four percent of a nearly 20-point spike after the drone attacks. The drop in prices comes on the heels of an optimistic report in Reuters that Saudi Aramco would carry out repairs faster than expected and resume full production in “two to three weeks.”

While Washington has cast blame on Tehran, Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for this weekend’s strikes, which devastated a pair of Saudi oil treatment facilities and disrupted nearly five percent of the global oil market, or 5.7 million barrels per day.

