Man arrested after bomb found in Strabane, Northern Ireland

Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a man under terrorism legislation after an improvised explosive device was found in Strabane, west Tyrone.

Homes were evacuated in the Church View area on Saturday after the discovery of a “suspicious object” prompted a security alert. Residents were allowed to return to their homes early on Sunday morning.

Police and ATO at scene of Church View, Strabane, where a suspect device has been found. pic.twitter.com/3Iy6L5qRpc — Ciara Maguire (@Ciaramagz) September 7, 2019

