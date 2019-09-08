 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Man arrested after bomb found in Strabane, Northern Ireland

Published time: 8 Sep, 2019 09:04
File photo © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a man under terrorism legislation after an improvised explosive device was found in Strabane, west Tyrone.

Homes were evacuated in the Church View area on Saturday after the discovery of a “suspicious object” prompted a security alert. Residents were allowed to return to their homes early on Sunday morning.

