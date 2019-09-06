 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Syria opposition chief says constitutional committee may be formed by September 20

Published time: 6 Sep, 2019 11:43 Edited time: 6 Sep, 2019 17:40
United Nations special envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen in Damascus, January 15, 2019. © Reuters / Omar Sanadiki

Head of the Syrian Negotiation Committee Nasr al-Hariri says the country’s Constitutional Committee may be formed before the start of the UN General Assembly session on September 20.

“The majority of controversial points regarding the creation of the Constitutional Committee have been resolved, we are making maximum efforts and hope that it will be fully formed by September 20,” he told the Asharq Al-awsat newspaper.

The main issue at this point is agreeing on all six possible committee members, Al-Hariri noted. “We have clear criteria on the selection of the six names, who must be neutral… and part of the Syrian people,” he stated.

The opposition chief expressed hope that UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen’s upcoming trip to Ankara and Tehran “will resolve the remaining issues,” TASS reports.

