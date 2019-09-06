Syria opposition chief says constitutional committee may be formed by September 20

Head of the Syrian Negotiation Committee Nasr al-Hariri says the country’s Constitutional Committee may be formed before the start of the UN General Assembly session on September 20.

“The majority of controversial points regarding the creation of the Constitutional Committee have been resolved, we are making maximum efforts and hope that it will be fully formed by September 20,” he told the Asharq Al-awsat newspaper.

The main issue at this point is agreeing on all six possible committee members, Al-Hariri noted. “We have clear criteria on the selection of the six names, who must be neutral… and part of the Syrian people,” he stated.

The opposition chief expressed hope that UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen’s upcoming trip to Ankara and Tehran “will resolve the remaining issues,” TASS reports.