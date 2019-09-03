Kurdish-led forces ‘to remove fortification’ from border with Turkey

Kurdish-led US-backed forces in Syria have carried out a patrol near a border town with Turkey to select fortifications to be removed soon, their spokesman has said. Mustafa Bali of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) tweeted that the patrol took place on Tuesday, near Tal Abyad.

Last week, the SDF announced that it had started withdrawing its fighters from the border towns of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn as part of a deal for a safe zone in northeastern Syria involving the US and Turkey, AP said.

The SDF are working together with the US-led coalition “to make the agreement successful and to ease tensions on the border,” according to Bali.

Ankara has been pressing for a safe zone to ensure security on its border running east of the Euphrates River toward the Iraqi border.