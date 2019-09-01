Trains to Hong Kong airport suspended as protesters vow to disrupt mass transit

Authorities have temporarily shut down train service to Hong Kong’s international airport as the semi-autonomous territory braces for more unrest.

Protesters say they plan to choke travel routes to the airport on Sunday, following street violence during the night. Demonstrators were seen throwing petrol bombs at police, who retaliated with water cannons and tear gas.

Hong Kong’s Mass Transit Railway (MTR) has been repeatedly targeted by so-called ‘pro-democracy’ protesters. Numerous videos have documented demonstrators assaulting commuters using the city’s subway system.

