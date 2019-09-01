 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trains to Hong Kong airport suspended as protesters vow to disrupt mass transit

Published time: 1 Sep, 2019 07:33
Riot police stand guard inside Prince Edward Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station after anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, China August 31, 2019. © REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Authorities have temporarily shut down train service to Hong Kong’s international airport as the semi-autonomous territory braces for more unrest.

Protesters say they plan to choke travel routes to the airport on Sunday, following street violence during the night. Demonstrators were seen throwing petrol bombs at police, who retaliated with water cannons and tear gas.

Hong Kong’s Mass Transit Railway (MTR) has been repeatedly targeted by so-called ‘pro-democracy’ protesters. Numerous videos have documented demonstrators assaulting commuters using the city’s subway system.

