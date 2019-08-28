 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
S. Korea summons Japanese envoy as export trade curbs take effect

Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 07:54 Edited time: 28 Aug, 2019 11:55
South Korean Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong. © Reuters / Paul Yeung

Seoul summoned Japan’s ambassador to protest a decision to remove South Korea’s fast-track export status, which took effect on Wednesday amid a deepening political and economic feud.

Japan dropped South Korea from its “white list” of favored trade partners this month, which could mean more paperwork and on-site inspections for some Japanese exporters and potentially slow supplies of a range of goods, Reuters reported.

South Korean Deputy National Security Advisor Kim Hyun-chong said it was deeply regrettable that Japan’s decision to scrap the export status has taken effect. The move prompted South Korea to drop Japan from its favored trading list and scrap an intelligence-sharing agreement.

Seoul would be willing to reconsider its decision to end the intelligence-sharing pact if Tokyo corrected its “unjust measures,” Kim said.

