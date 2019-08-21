 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing says worker at British consulate in Hong Kong detained in China ‘for violating law’

Published time: 21 Aug, 2019 07:59 Edited time: 21 Aug, 2019 11:09
© Reuters / Alex Lee

A worker at Britain’s Hong Kong consulate has been detained in China’s border city of Shenzhen for violating the law, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday.

Britain said on Tuesday it was “extremely concerned” by reports that a staff member at the consulate in its former colony of Hong Kong had been detained in mainland China.

The man had violated regulations on “Punishments in Public Order and Security Administration,” the spokesman in Beijing said, without giving further details, AP reported.

