Beijing says worker at British consulate in Hong Kong detained in China ‘for violating law’

A worker at Britain’s Hong Kong consulate has been detained in China’s border city of Shenzhen for violating the law, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday.

Britain said on Tuesday it was “extremely concerned” by reports that a staff member at the consulate in its former colony of Hong Kong had been detained in mainland China.

The man had violated regulations on “Punishments in Public Order and Security Administration,” the spokesman in Beijing said, without giving further details, AP reported.