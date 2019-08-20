Hackers disrupt website of Russian Embassy in UK for 20 hours

Access to the website of the Russian Embassy in London remained unreliable for almost 20 hours after unidentified ‘hackers’ targeted it with a denial-of-service attack, the diplomatic mission said.

The attack started at about 16:30GMT on Monday, a spokesperson for the embassy told the media. By 12:00 on Tuesday, embassy IT staff managed to restore access, the report said.

“An investigation into what happened is underway,” the spokesperson said, adding that Russian diplomatic staff were apologizing to anyone whose plans may have been affected by the downing of the website.