 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Hackers disrupt website of Russian Embassy in UK for 20 hours

Published time: 20 Aug, 2019 15:30
Get short URL
Hackers disrupt website of Russian Embassy in UK for 20 hours
© Annette Riedl / dpa via GlobalLookPress

Access to the website of the Russian Embassy in London remained unreliable for almost 20 hours after unidentified ‘hackers’ targeted it with a denial-of-service attack, the diplomatic mission said.

The attack started at about 16:30GMT on Monday, a spokesperson for the embassy told the media. By 12:00 on Tuesday, embassy IT staff managed to restore access, the report said.

“An investigation into what happened is underway,” the spokesperson said, adding that Russian diplomatic staff were apologizing to anyone whose plans may have been affected by the downing of the website.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies