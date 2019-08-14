 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japan urges more than 300,000 to evacuate as tropical storm Krosa nears

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 13:10 Edited time: 14 Aug, 2019 15:02
High waves pound a beach in Miyazaki, southwestern Japan as typhoon Krosa approaches the country, August 13, 2019. © Reuters / Kyodo

Japan advised more than 300,000 people to evacuate their homes on Wednesday as a tropical storm Krosa bore down on the archipelago, NHK broadcaster said.

Airlines also cancelled hundreds of scheduled flights as the storm, packing maximum winds of 108kph (68mph), was heading north toward southwestern Japan by 1100 GMT, Reuters reported. Krosa is expected to make landfall on Thursday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Evacuation advisories were issued for 310,000 residents, and about 350 flights scheduled for Thursday were cancelled.

During the 24 hours until 6pm on Thursday, the weather agency expects up to one meter (39 inches) of rain in Shikoku, the smallest of Japan’s four major islands.

