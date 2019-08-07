 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 22:16 Edited time: 7 Aug, 2019 22:18
US urges ‘direct dialogue’ between India and Pakistan over Kashmir row
© Reuters / Danish Ismail

Washington has verbally intervened in the conflict between New Delhi and Islamabad, cautiously urging the nuclear powers to engage in dialogue to avoid further escalation of tensions.

“We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern,” the State Department said on Wednesday, after Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic ties with India and expelled the country’s envoy. On Monday, India revoked the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir province, which is majority Muslim.

Tensions between the neighbors have been running high since February, after New Delhi launched airstrikes against terrorist camps within Pakistani territory in retaliation to a deadly suicide attack against its troops.

