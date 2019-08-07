US urges ‘direct dialogue’ between India and Pakistan over Kashmir row

Washington has verbally intervened in the conflict between New Delhi and Islamabad, cautiously urging the nuclear powers to engage in dialogue to avoid further escalation of tensions.

“We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern,” the State Department said on Wednesday, after Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic ties with India and expelled the country’s envoy. On Monday, India revoked the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir province, which is majority Muslim.

Tensions between the neighbors have been running high since February, after New Delhi launched airstrikes against terrorist camps within Pakistani territory in retaliation to a deadly suicide attack against its troops.