Merkel, govt ‘don’t see’ Germany taking part in US naval mission in Strait of Hormuz

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the German government do not see Berlin taking part in a US-led naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz at the moment, according to a government spokeswoman.

“The chancellor does not see a participation in a US-led mission in the current situation and at the current time – everyone in the German government agrees on that,” she said on Monday, according to Reuters.

The US Embassy in Berlin said on Tuesday the US had asked Germany to join France and Britain in a mission to protect shipping through the strait and “combat Iranian aggression,” but Germany rejected the request.