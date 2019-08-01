 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Serious lady’: Orban expects von der Leyen to steer EU debates on migration to positive endgame

Published time: 1 Aug, 2019 16:16 Edited time: 1 Aug, 2019 16:21
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. © Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke

Hungary’s prime minister expects more meaningful debates on migration in the EU, after he'd had a “successful” meeting in Brussels.

Viktor Orban on Thursday described European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen as a “serious lady” who has “experience and courageous thinking” and “understands what is happening in Central Europe,” AP said.

Orban, who is opposed to immigration, told Hungarian state TV that he believed that von der Leyen would steer debates on migration toward issues where a “positive endgame” could be expected. This includes border protection and the need to send back migrants who came to Europe “by breaking the rules.”

Orban had supported von del Leyen’s candidacy for the EC presidency over Manfred Weber and Franz Timmermans, whom he described as “ideological guerrillas.”

