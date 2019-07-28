Arab parties unite to ‘bring down Netanyahu’ in Israel’s September elections

Israel’s Arab political parties have formed an alliance to fight in the September elections. Hadash, Ta’al and Raam have come together, and Balad is expected to reveal whether it will join them on Sunday.

The coalition recreates the 2015 Joint List, which won 13 seats in the Knesset, making it the third largest group in the parliament. Hadash’s Ayman Odeh said the parties would “bring down Netanyahu’s government,” adding: “Only a strong Joint List will topple the right-wing government.”

The group wants to increase voter turnout of Palestinian citizens in Israel to 70 percent, up from the 50 percent turnout in April’s election, Odeh said.

