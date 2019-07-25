 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 5 killed, 10 injured in series of blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan

Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 05:08
© Reuters / Omar Sobhani

Multiple casualties are being reported after at least three separate explosions rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday morning. At least five people were killed and 10 others injured when a magnetic bomb exploded on a bus carrying government employees from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, local officials confirmed to Reuters. The area was then rocked by two more blasts, which according to reports also caused casualties among police personnel. No group, including the Taliban, has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

