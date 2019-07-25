At least 5 killed, 10 injured in series of blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan

Multiple casualties are being reported after at least three separate explosions rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday morning. At least five people were killed and 10 others injured when a magnetic bomb exploded on a bus carrying government employees from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, local officials confirmed to Reuters. The area was then rocked by two more blasts, which according to reports also caused casualties among police personnel. No group, including the Taliban, has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.