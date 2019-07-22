 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Widespread power outage hits Venezuela

Published time: 22 Jul, 2019 22:14
FILE PHOTO: Blackout in Maracaibo, Venezuela © Reuters / Ueslei Marcelino

Much of Venezuela is suffering from a massive blackout, social media users and local news outlets have reported. Power shortages, which began on Monday morning, have impacted at least 18 states, including the capital, Caracas.

The lack of electricity has caused chaos for the transportation network in the capital and has disrupted phone and internet connections.

In March, Venezuela suffered two major blackouts that send the country into darkness for days. The government of President Nicolas Maduro blamed the US-led local opposition of sabotaging the power grid, amid Washington's attempts to topple the elected president.

