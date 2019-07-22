 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN nuclear watchdog chief Amano dies aged 72 – IAEA

Published time: 22 Jul, 2019 07:41 Edited time: 22 Jul, 2019 08:07
UN nuclear watchdog chief Amano dies aged 72 – IAEA
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano. © Reuters / Heinz-Peter Bader / File Photo

UN nuclear watchdog chief Yukiya Amano has died, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday. The news came as the 72-year-old Japanese man was preparing to step down due to an unspecified illness, Reuters reports.

Amano held the position of IAEA director general since 2009 and steered the UN agency through a period of intense diplomacy over Iran’s nuclear program.

He had been preparing to leave his position in March, well before the end of his third four-year term, which ran until November 30, 2021.

A race to succeed Amano had been taking shape since last week, when it became clear he would step down early.

