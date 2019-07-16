Palestinians warn diplomats over Israel demolition plans in Jerusalem area

Palestinian officials urged diplomats on Tuesday to take action to prevent Israel from carrying out a demolition order against homes in the Jerusalem area as a deadline related to it approached.

Diplomats from around 20 mostly European countries toured the area where the demolition orders have been given on the grounds the buildings are in a security zone near Israel’s separation barrier cutting off the occupied West Bank, AFP said.

The buildings, most of which are still under construction, are located south of Jerusalem in the Sur Baher area. The ruling affects 10 buildings, including around 70 apartments.

Residents fear another 100 buildings in the area in a similar situation could be at risk in the near future.