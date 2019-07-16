 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Palestinians warn diplomats over Israel demolition plans in Jerusalem area

Published time: 16 Jul, 2019 15:29 Edited time: 16 Jul, 2019 16:51
Pierre Cochard, the Consul General of France in Jerusalem, and other foreign diplomats visit Dar Salah village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank as Sur Baher, a village in the suburbs of east Jerusalem, is seen in the background, July 16, 2019. © Reuters / Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian officials urged diplomats on Tuesday to take action to prevent Israel from carrying out a demolition order against homes in the Jerusalem area as a deadline related to it approached.

Diplomats from around 20 mostly European countries toured the area where the demolition orders have been given on the grounds the buildings are in a security zone near Israel’s separation barrier cutting off the occupied West Bank, AFP said.

The buildings, most of which are still under construction, are located south of Jerusalem in the Sur Baher area. The ruling affects 10 buildings, including around 70 apartments.

Residents fear another 100 buildings in the area in a similar situation could be at risk in the near future.

