French Environment Minister De Rugy quits after spending reports

French Environment Minister Francois de Rugy resigned on Tuesday following reports about his high spending on private dinners and renovations to his ministry residence.

De Rugy said on his Facebook page that he handed his resignation to PM Edouard Philippe because the “effort required to fight the accusations” meant that he could no longer carry out his ministerial duties “peacefully.”

De Rugy, 45, has filed a criminal complaint against investigative website Mediapart over its reporting, Reuters said.

The controversy over De Rugy has reinforced criticism of President Emmanuel Macron’s government as being out of touch with ordinary people. De Rugy is the fourth minister to step down since Macron took office in 2017.