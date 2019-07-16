 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
French Environment Minister De Rugy quits after spending reports

Published time: 16 Jul, 2019 13:57 Edited time: 16 Jul, 2019 14:33
French Environment Minister De Rugy quits after spending reports
Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and French Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition Francois de Rugy arrive to attend the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, July 14, 2019. © Reuters / Charles Platiau

French Environment Minister Francois de Rugy resigned on Tuesday following reports about his high spending on private dinners and renovations to his ministry residence.

De Rugy said on his Facebook page that he handed his resignation to PM Edouard Philippe because the “effort required to fight the accusations” meant that he could no longer carry out his ministerial duties “peacefully.”

De Rugy, 45, has filed a criminal complaint against investigative website Mediapart over its reporting, Reuters said.

The controversy over De Rugy has reinforced criticism of President Emmanuel Macron’s government as being out of touch with ordinary people. De Rugy is the fourth minister to step down since Macron took office in 2017.

