 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Over 18,000 people forced from homes after monsoon flooding in Myanmar

Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 07:43 Edited time: 15 Jul, 2019 09:13
Get short URL
Over 18,000 people forced from homes after monsoon flooding in Myanmar
© Reuters / Ann Wang

Days of heavy monsoon rain and high river levels in Myanmar have forced more than 18,000 people from their homes. At least one camp for people displaced by recent fighting was flooded, Reuters reports.

Four towns along the Ayeyarwady and Chindwin rivers were in danger of being inundated as the rivers rose, the Department of Disaster Management said on Monday.

“We are working together with local authorities helping the people and providing food,” said the department’s director, Phyu Lai Lai Htun.

The northern state of Kachin was the worst affected, with 14,000 people forced from their homes near the banks of the Ayeyarwady river.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies